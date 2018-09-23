Driver swerves into building after shots fired on Near North Side

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A driver crashed their car into a building early Sunday after gunshots were fired in the Old Town neighborhood on the North Side.

About 2 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix in the first block of West Division Street when a Volvo sedan pulled along side and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

No one was hit by gunfire, but the driver of the Grand Prix swerved and crashed into the corner of a building, according to police. They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where their condition stabilized.

A male passenger in the Grand Prix, also 17, was taken to the same hospital, police said. Their condition wasn't released.

The Volvo drove way westbound, police said.

Responding officers recovered a gun from the Grand Prix and arrested the driver on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, according to police.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drivercar into buildingshootingchicago shootingchicago violenceChicagoOld Town
Top Stories
Baby boy dead after West Englewood house fire
1 killed, 13 wounded Saturday in city shootings
Van crashes into Harvey firehouse
Man in critical condition after Uptown stabbing
HopCat celebrates Hoptoberfest in Lincoln Park
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hid memento of couple's first date in wedding outfit
Blindness won't stop high school running back Adonis Watt
3 Chicagoans participate in 'Jeopardy!' All-Star Draft
Show More
CFD prepares for Van Dyke trial verdict
Kavanaugh's accuser accepts request to speak to Judiciary Committee next week, lawyers say
Attorneys return to court Monday over Stormy Daniels agreement
Daily Herald: Prototype robot hard at work mowing Lake Zurich High School fields
More News