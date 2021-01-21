Caught on camera: Garfield Ridge head-on crash crash leaves 1 dead, 4 others injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A deadly head-on crash was caught on camera late Wednesday night in Garfield Ridge on Chicago's Southwest Side.An innocent woman died and at least four others were been injured after the driver of a Chevy Impala was seen speeding past traffic along the median of Cicero Avenue.That vehicle hit a Cadillac Escalade near 50th Street, causing a third vehicle to then collide with the Escalade in an apparent chain-reaction.The woman who died was in the Escalade. One of the injured victims is in critical condition, and two others were seriously injured.