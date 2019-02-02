Driver who crashed into cop car, Zion CVS was due in jail for DUI sentence

A driver who crashed her SUV into a Zion CVS store was due in jail Saturday to serve an unrelated DUI sentence.

ZION, Ill. (WLS) --
The driver of an SUV that hit a police car then crashed into a CVS store in north suburban Zion Friday night may face felony charges, police said.

The driver, a 57-year-old woman, was supposed to report to jail Saturday to serve an 80-day sentence for a different DUI incident.

The vehicle left a hole in the corner of the building and buried itself deep in the card aisle, where tow truck drivers worked in teams to try to extract it. The path to pull it out is blocked by mangled shelves, broken cosmetics and shattered cement.

"It's in there 35 feet," said Roger Whitmoore, tow truck driver.

Fire officials said around 7:30 p.m. a woman driving the jeep somehow struck a Zion police car in the parking lot. The squad car was damaged in the strike, but no one was injured. After striking the car, the Jeep crashed into the building and drove straight through the wall of the CVS.

Somehow the car missed customers and employees on its way to the card aisle.

Officials said the woman driving the Jeep was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. No one in the CVS or near the squad car were injured.

Official drug and alcohol results are pending.
