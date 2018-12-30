Driver who triggered multi-car crash that sent 10 to hospital charged

A multi-car crash in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Thursday sent 10 people to the hospital, police said.

The driver who triggered a multi-car crash in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood that sent 10 people to the hospital on Thursday was charged Saturday.

Officials report Roberto Reyes, 40, has been charged with aggravated DUI with a revoked license, causing personal injury while driving with a revoked license, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed, driving 21-25 miles per hour over the speed limit, and driving an uninsured vehicle.

Reyes was also charged with driving with an expired vehicle registration, driving while intoxicated, and driving with a revoked license.

Officials said Reyes was traveling northeast on Archer Avenue in a Honda Civic when he collided head-on with a Crown Victoria with five people inside. The man driving the Honda Civic then collided with a Chevy minivan that had one person inside.

Six adults and three children aged 2, 4 and 7 were transported to St. Anthony Hospital with minor injuries, police said. Reyes was taken to Mt. Sinai in stable condition.
