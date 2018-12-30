Driver who triggered multi-car crash that sent 10 to hospital charged

The driver who triggered a multi-car crash in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood that sent 10 people to the hospital on Thursday was charged Saturday.Officials report Roberto Reyes, 40, has been charged with aggravated DUI with a revoked license, causing personal injury while driving with a revoked license, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed, driving 21-25 miles per hour over the speed limit, and driving an uninsured vehicle.Reyes was also charged with driving with an expired vehicle registration, driving while intoxicated, and driving with a revoked license.Officials said Reyes was traveling northeast on Archer Avenue in a Honda Civic when he collided head-on with a Crown Victoria with five people inside. The man driving the Honda Civic then collided with a Chevy minivan that had one person inside.Six adults and three children aged 2, 4 and 7 were transported to St. Anthony Hospital with minor injuries, police said. Reyes was taken to Mt. Sinai in stable condition.