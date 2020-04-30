Health & Fitness

Georgia temporarily allowing teens to get their license without taking road test

Georgia is temporarily allowing new drivers to get their drivers' licenses without taking a driving test.

The change is in effect during the state's Public Health State of Emergency, which Gov. Brian Kemp has extended to May 13. Kemp's most recent executive order allows for those holding instructional permits to qualify for their licenses without taking "the comprehensive on-the-road driving test."

The test usually calls for the applicant to drive around with an administrator, which wouldn't follow general social distancing guidelines.

RELATED | What is the NC REAL ID and what requirements you need to get one

If the driver meets all other requirements, those holding instructional permits can qualify for their licenses. Some drivers, including parents of new drivers, are worried about teenagers just getting their license not having to take the test.

"I think eliminating a driving test puts people at greater risk," said Jen Hancock. "If we have a stay-at-home order, where do these 16-year-olds need to drive?"

Spencer Moore with the state's Dept. of Driver Services told WSB that 730 teens upgraded their license over an hour's time.

Drivers wishing to upgrade their license must a written statement attesting they have completed nearly 40 hours of supervised training with the help of an adult or professional instructor.

"As a driver, I want to know for myself that I'm ready to be on the road too," said 15-year-old Tanner Wiggins.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgeorgiahealthdmvcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicvirusdriver
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL stay-at-home order faces legal challenge as COVID-19 cases surpass 50K
CFD commander owns home that held packed house party, alderman says
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 injured in CTA bus, vehicle crash in Loop: police
Cubs fan volunteers with Lakeview Pantry to propose to girlfriend at Wrigley Field
Semi overturns on I I-294 blocking SB near SW Highway
Show More
Willie Wilson to bail out 12 Cook Co. Jail detainees, donate face masks amid COVID-19 outbreak
100 bodies found in unrefrigerated trucks outside NYC funeral home
US coronavirus death toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker
DuPage Co. mayors ask for stay-at-home order exemption to reopen businesses
30 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
More TOP STORIES News