Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Drone hovering over China to scold people without masks

CHINA -- Some places in China are coming up with creative ways to contain the coronavirus.

At least one drone is hovering over Inner Mongolia, looking for people without masks.

RELATED: What is coronavirus?

A voice behind the machine scolds them and reminds them that face coverings are currently required for anyone stepping outside.

Police in the region are known to use drones for things like traffic enforcement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dronescoronaviruschina
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
11th US case of coronavirus from China confirmed in California
Can face masks really protect you from coronavirus?
Philippines reports world's 1st virus death outside China
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lincoln Park HS community demands answers after principal removed for misconduct allegations
4 charged after weapons seized at 'gang-related' Wicker Park party
Boy fatally shot in West Englewood: CPD
11th US case of coronavirus from China confirmed in California
Super Bowl teams honor Kobe Bryant
2 killed, 16 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Firefighter shot while responding to Albany Park car fire: officials
Show More
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about times, game, halftime show
Man, 23, critical after Austin gas station shooting: police
New rules for Iowa caucuses give candidates fresh ways to spin results
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Lake Shore Drive: officials
Super Bowl LIV players with Chicago-area ties
More TOP STORIES News