More than a dozen charged in West Side drug sting 'Operation Split Corners': CPD

CHICAGO -- Chicago police announced charges Friday against 14 people in a West Side drug sting focusing on Four Corner Hustlers gang activity.The months-long "Operation Split Corners" centered on illegal drug sales in and around the 5600 block of West Division Street, police said in a statement.In all, investigators recovered 64 grams of heroin, 30 grams of crack cocaine, 90 grams of cannabis and a small amount of MDMA.Police also said the Jordan Food Mart, in the 5600 block of West Division Street, was used in the drug sales. The business was eventually closed by the city's Department of Buildings due to code violations.During the operation, officers in the area witnessed two people exit a vehicle and fire gunshots, police said. The officers followed the gunmen as they attempted to flee and arrested them. Each man, Nakia Hughes, 22 and Jalier Young, 19, were charged with gun offenses.Michael Callaway, 43, heroin possession and drug conspiracy;Lavell Davis, 32, armed habitual criminal;Melvin Dixon, 32, drug possession and drug conspiracy;Calvin Gipson, 53, drug possession;Darryl Jones, 57, drug possession and drug conspiracy;Parish Perkins, 44, drug possession and drug conspiracy;Angelina Ramos, 55, drug possession and drug conspiracy;Andre Studmire, 59, drug possession;Mary Tucker, 60, drug possession;Phyllis Williams, 61, drug possession;Anthony Winters, 47, drug possession and drug conspiracy; andJames Woods, 55, drug possession and drug conspiracy.They were all scheduled to appear in court later Friday.