Drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman to be sentenced Wednesday

NEW YORK -- The notorious drug kingpin known as El Chapo is expected to be sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in Brooklyn.Joaquin Guzman was convicted of running a murderous Mexico-based drug cartel that flooded the US with cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.The 62-year-old was convicted in February on charges that mandate life in prison.The US agreed not to seek the death penalty, as part of its deal with Mexico to transfer Guzman into American custody.Earlier this month, a New York judge rejected a request by Guzman for a new trial.U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan said in a written ruling that a "mountain range of evidence" introduced against Guzman overcame his claims that the jury was tainted.Cogan said any rational average juror would have convicted El Chapo based on overwhelming evidence at the trial.Defense attorneys sought a new trial, saying jurors improperly followed media coverage. They cited a Vice News report alleging jurors were aware of potentially prejudicial claims that were excluded from the trial.Cogan said the claims lacked "extremely prejudicial conduct" required for a new trial.