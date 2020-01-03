More deaths from fentanyl overdoses than gun violence in 2019, medical examinter's statistics show

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- New statistics from the Cook County Medical Examiner show more people died from fentanyl overdoses than gun violence in 2019.

Numbers show 789 people overdosed on the powerful opioid in Cook County, compared to 580 gun homicides.

Drug overdoses accounted for nearly a third of all deaths in Cook County last year.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office preliminary statistics for 2019:

Total Medical Examiner cases: 6262
Total homicides: 669 (Chicago: 527)
Gun homicides: 580 (Chicago: 468)
Fentanyl toxicity: 89
Heroin toxicity: 547
Cocaine toxicity: 545
Indigent cremations: 468

Note: There are 527 cases pending cause and manner of death. These figures will change based on the results of testing and investigation in pending cases.
cook countychicago shootingdeadly shootingoverdosedeath investigation
