Drunk driver arrested for driving up Wisconsin Capitol steps amid tightened security measures, authorities say

Police presence heightened for potential Madison, WI protest
MADISON, Wis. -- Authorities say the actions of an intoxicated man who drove his vehicle up the stairs of the Wisconsin Capitol grounds did not appear to be politically motivated.

Police say 44-year-old Willie Burks, of Madison, drove up the exterior steps on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and around the exterior of statehouse just before 9:30 p.m.

He then left the capitol grounds and drove against traffic before parking his vehicle.

Burks was arrested for his third drunken driving offense and taken to the Dane County Jail.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Madison Police Lt. David Jugovich says there was no indication of a threat to the Capitol, which is under increased security by state and local police and the National Guard.
