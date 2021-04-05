officer killed

Oak Lawn man was drunk when he fatally struck veteran Hometown police lieutenant investigating crash: police

Hometown Police Department mourns loss of veteran officer killed while investigating crash

HOMETOWN, Ill. -- An Oak Lawn man faces reckless homicide and DUI charges after allegedly striking and killing a Hometown police lieutenant directing traffic in the south suburb.

Otis M. Pruitt, 23, tried running from the scene after striking Lt. James Kouski, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff's office.

The body of the fallen Hometown officer was escorted in a procession from Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn to the Cook County medical examiner's office Saturday morning.



But Pruitt was arrested nearby and later determined to be driving with a blood-alcohol content higher than 0.08, the sheriff's office said.

Pruitt remained hospitalized Monday, but his case was expected to appear at the Bridgeview Courthouse.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday while Kouski, 58, directed traffic at the scene of a downed light pole from an earlier crash at 90th Place and Pulaski Road, the sheriff's office said.



Pruitt, driving a Nissan Altima, then struck Kouski, who died at 4:38 a.m. at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, the sheriff's office said.

Pruitt was charged Sunday with reckless homicide, felony DUI and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Kouski was a 34-year veteran of the department, Hometown Chief of Police Louis Dominguez said in an earlier statement.

Illinois State Police and the Cook County sheriff's office were leading the investigation.

