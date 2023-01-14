Dry January: Fun 'mocktail' recipes for month without alcohol

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This month, many people are trading happy hour for Dry January, an annual tradition that challenges participants to abstain from drinking alcohol for all 31 days.
The challenge first began in 2013 as a public health campaign hosted by the U.K. nonprofit Alcohol for Change. That year, 4,000 people stepped away from the bottle. Now, a decade later, Dry January has gained widespread popularity, with 130,000 people taking part in 2022.
There are many reasons, besides the social aspect, that people partake in Dry January. According to a 2019 study from the University of Sussex, those reasons typically include improving health, losing weight, and cutting back on spending money.
However, there are plenty of fun drinks you can still have on a night out, minus the alcohol.
Here are a couple "mocktails" you can try while stay "dry" this January:
Triple Berry Fizz:
- fun glass
- ice
- fresh berries
- lime
- soda water
Add over ice:
- 10 blueberries
- 1 sliced strawberry
- 4 rasberries
- fresh squeezed lime
- soda water of choice
Stir and enjoy!
Renew:
- fun glass
- add ice
- Sparkling water of choice
- sliced cucumber
- ginger
- fresh lime
- mint leaves