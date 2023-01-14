Dry January: Fun 'mocktail' recipes for month without alcohol

Looking for things to do during Dry January? Here are some non-alcoholic drinks to try.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This month, many people are trading happy hour for Dry January, an annual tradition that challenges participants to abstain from drinking alcohol for all 31 days.

The challenge first began in 2013 as a public health campaign hosted by the U.K. nonprofit Alcohol for Change. That year, 4,000 people stepped away from the bottle. Now, a decade later, Dry January has gained widespread popularity, with 130,000 people taking part in 2022.

There are many reasons, besides the social aspect, that people partake in Dry January. According to a 2019 study from the University of Sussex, those reasons typically include improving health, losing weight, and cutting back on spending money.

However, there are plenty of fun drinks you can still have on a night out, minus the alcohol.

Here are a couple "mocktails" you can try while stay "dry" this January:

Triple Berry Fizz:

fun glass

ice

fresh berries

lime

soda water

Add over ice:

10 blueberries

1 sliced strawberry

4 rasberries

fresh squeezed lime

soda water of choice

Stir and enjoy!

Renew: