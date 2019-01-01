When your DUI & fleeing from a Hit&Run. Then you lean over to the gate keypad, you fall over & your foot gets stuck in the steering wheel. Because your unable to help yourself, Cathedral City PD arrive, assist & take you to jail for DUI & Hit&Run pic.twitter.com/fD99dY3NIe — CHP Central LA (@CHPCentralLA) January 1, 2019

The California Highway Patrol shared a funny picture with a serious message on New Year's Eve: don't drink and drive!The CHP posted a picture on Instagram, where they said a DUI suspect was involved in a hit-and-run and took off.When he tried to lean over to a gate keypad, he fell out of his window, and his foot got stuck in the steering wheel.Cathedral City, California, police arrived and helped him out -- then took him to jail.