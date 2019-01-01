DUI suspect gets foot stuck in steering wheel while trying to flee NYE crash

The California Highway Patrol shared a funny picture with a serious message on New Year's Eve: don't drink and drive!

By ABC7.com staff
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. --
The CHP posted a picture on Instagram, where they said a DUI suspect was involved in a hit-and-run and took off.

When he tried to lean over to a gate keypad, he fell out of his window, and his foot got stuck in the steering wheel.


Cathedral City, California, police arrived and helped him out -- then took him to jail.
