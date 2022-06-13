fatal shooting

Police shoot and kill armed person at youth day camp holding about 150 children near Dallas

No children were hurt in the shooting at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, police said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Police shoot and kill armed person at youth day camp with 150 children

DUNCANVILLE, Texas -- Police shot and killed a person who had a gun Monday morning at a sports and fitness venue near Dallas where about 150 children were attending day camp, police said.

No children were hurt in the shooting at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, about 10 miles southwest of Dallas, police said.

Duncanville police spokeswoman Michelle Arias said several people called to report a person with a gun at the field house shortly after 8:40 a.m. Responding officers encountered the person and opened fire. The person was pronounced dead at a hospital later Monday morning.

Authorities have not yet identified the person or revealed any information about what led to the shooting.

All children attending the camp were moved to a nearby recreation center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dallaschildrenfatal shootingtexas newscampu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
31 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Teen boy killed in South Chicago shooting
21 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
Gary temporarily shuts down nightclub after deadly shooting: city
TOP STORIES
Naked woman steals CPD squad car, hits officer, police say
5 new monkeypox cases in Chicago; 1 linked to conference: CDPH
3 found dead in Round Lake Beach home, police say
Tornado Warning in effect for Chicago area counties| Live Radar
Pride mural along Kennedy Expressway highlights progress, history
Drag queen speaks out after alleged Proud Boy group storms kids' event
Plane makes emergency landing on course while golfers play
Show More
Recession looming? Bear market hits Wall Street
COVID Update: IL reports 2,071 new cases, zero deaths
Man says ex's acquaintance shot him, tried to run him over in Lakeview
Kevin Spacey formally charged with 4 counts of sexual assault
1 shot near West Side high school, Chicago police say
More TOP STORIES News