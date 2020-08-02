Garfield Ridge Dunkin' employee charged with spitting in Illinois state trooper's coffee

CHICAGO -- A Dunkin' employee is facing charges for allegedly spitting in a state trooper's coffee at the chain's Garfield Ridge location on the Southwest Side.Vincent Sessler, 25, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and battery to a peace officer, Illinois State Police said.Sessler allegedly served the coffee to a state trooper about 10:20 p.m. Thursday at the Dunkin' store located at 6738 W. Archer Ave., state police said.The trooper removed the lid to let the coffee cool and noticed a "large, thick piece of mucus which was later confirmed to be saliva" floating inside, state police said.Sessler was arrested without incident about 12:50 p.m. the next day, state police said."This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day," stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "They deserve better than this insulting and dangerous treatment. For their safety, ISP officers and employees will be prohibited from patronizing this location."Sessler was released after posting bond, according to court records. He is due back in court Aug. 13.