Garfield Ridge Dunkin' employee charged with spitting in Illinois state trooper's coffee

Coffee shop located on Chicago's Southwest Side on Archer Avenue
CHICAGO -- A Dunkin' employee is facing charges for allegedly spitting in a state trooper's coffee at the chain's Garfield Ridge location on the Southwest Side.

Vincent Sessler, 25, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and battery to a peace officer, Illinois State Police said.

Sessler allegedly served the coffee to a state trooper about 10:20 p.m. Thursday at the Dunkin' store located at 6738 W. Archer Ave., state police said.

The trooper removed the lid to let the coffee cool and noticed a "large, thick piece of mucus which was later confirmed to be saliva" floating inside, state police said.

RELATED: Dunkin' to close 800 stores across US following pandemic sales decline

Sessler was arrested without incident about 12:50 p.m. the next day, state police said.

"This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day," stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "They deserve better than this insulting and dangerous treatment. For their safety, ISP officers and employees will be prohibited from patronizing this location."

Sessler was released after posting bond, according to court records. He is due back in court Aug. 13.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

The video in the player above is from an earlier story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogarfield ridgechicago crimedunkin'illinois state policedunkin' donuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1,467 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years
Bouncer sentenced for killing bartender seeks appeal
30 shot, 9 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
$4K reward offered in shooting death of 9-year-old boy on Near North Side
Lions described as 'inseparable couple' euthanized together
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
Show More
Missing teen found alive in woods after 8-day search
Military calls off search for missing troops in CA training accident
US is 'in a new phase' of COVID-19 pandemic, Birx warns
Wisconsin's COVID-19 cases rise by 922 as dozens protest mask mandate order
Doctor weighs in on ways to mitigate spread of virus at school
More TOP STORIES News