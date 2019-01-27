Police are searching for two suspects who tried to rob a fast food restaurant at gunpoint early Sunday in west suburban Batavia.Officers responded at 3:32 a.m. to a call of an attempted armed robbery at the Steak 'n Shake at 1901 McKee St., where employees reported that a masked male walked into the restaurant brandishing a shotgun, according to Batavia police.When the employees saw the armed suspect, they ran to the rear of the restaurant, police said. One of the employees then locked himself inside a cooler, while the other ran out the back door.An investigation revealed that a second suspect entered the restaurant shortly after the masked gunman, police said. After walking through the business, the duo left through the front door and drove off in a silver, four-door sedan.During a subsequent search of the area, officers were unable to find the suspects, police said.No one was injured and nothing was stolen, police said.Anyone with information should call (630) 454-2500.