DuPage Co. State's Attorney on why charges were dropped against ex-Schaumburg cop

John Cichy is a former Schaumburg police officer.

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) --
The DuPage County State's Attorney released a statement Tuesday relating to why charges were dropped against a former Schaumburg police officer just before his trial was about to begin last week.

John Cichy and two others were accused of stealing drugs from dealers and then selling them for profit.

The DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said prosecution could not go forward after his office learned an informant in the case had been involved in some previously undisclosed criminal activity.

In 2013, Cichy was accused of conspiring with two other officers to confiscate drugs from dealers and sell them for profit through other dealers.

The case led to guilty pleas from the other officers -- Matthew Hudak and Terrence O'Brien. They were set to testify against Cichy.

Former Schaumburg cop John Cichy had all charges dropped against him.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
charges dismisseddrugsSchaumburgWheatonDuPage County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Charges dropped against ex-Schaumburg cop
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News