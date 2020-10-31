DuPage County election judge charged with stealing political signs from Villa Park business

(Photo/Shutterstock)

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. -- A DuPage County election judge was arrested and is facing charges after allegedly stealing political signs from a property in Villa Park.

Beverly Johnston is charged with misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal damage to property, Villa Park police said in a statement.

On Wednesday, officers responded to a business on North Avenue for reports of stolen signs, police said. Surveillance footage revealed about 4:50 a.m., someone had pulled into the lot in a white SUV and taken nine political signs that were on the property.

Investigators located the vehicle Thursday and identified Johnston as the owner, police said. Officers recovered the signs that were stolen from the business along with other political signs.

Johnston was released from custody pending a court date.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dupage countyvilla parktheftjudgedupage countyelection2020 presidential electionpoliticssurveillancesurveillance camerasurveillance video
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 7,899 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began
IL restaurants close indoor dining across state due to COVID-19 restrictions
'I shot two white kids': Rittenhouse describes deadly Kenosha shootings to police
14 shot, 1 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Illinois starting QB scratched after positive COVID test
Expect meteor showers, lunar eclipse this November
Girl, 8, killed in Steger crash, loaded gun, drugs found in car: police
Show More
Gospel music giant Bishop Rance Allen dies at 71
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2020 time change
Actor Sean Connery, 1st James Bond, dies at 90
Halloween re-imagined with 'Candy Drop'
Priest shot at Orthodox church in Lyon, France
More TOP STORIES News