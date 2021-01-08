school closings

DuPage County catholic school will close after 2020-21 school year, Diocese of Joliet says

WARRENVILLE, Ill. -- The Diocese of Joliet announced Thursday it will be forced to close one of its DuPage County schools due to low enrollment and financial challenges.

St. Irene Catholic School in Warrenville will close at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, according to a statement from the Diocese of Joliet.

The Diocese plans to help parents explore options at nearby Catholic schools and are making arrangements to provide a $500 grant to current St. Irene students who reenroll within the diocesan system.

RELATED: North Lawndale schools to remain open after facing potential closure

The Diocese of Joliet system serves more than 15,000 students in 44 elementary schools, eight high schools and two preschools across the region.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationillinoiswarrenvillecatholic schoolschool closingsschoolschool closuresstudents
SCHOOL CLOSINGS
North Lawndale schools to remain open after facing potential closure
3 neighborhood schools face closures in North Lawndale
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
Illinois' new stay-at-home order faces 3rd lawsuit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 9,277 new COVID-19 cases, 126 deaths
Mayor Lightfoot, CPS defend in-person learning plan with students set for classroom return
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during riots
2 from Chicago suburbs among those arrested in DC
Man seen in viral photo at Pelosi's Capitol desk arrested: Officials
Lexington Betty Smokehouse offers southern-style BBQ with Chicago touch
Suburban business owner got $420K in COVID-19 relief loans for company with no employees: feds
Show More
Shots fired into IN Democrats' offices after DC riots
Trump won't attend Biden's inauguration; Obama, Bush will
Pelosi asks top general about halting Trump military strikes
Biden to speed release of COVID-19 vaccines
Boston mayor, RI governor among Biden adds to economic team: LIVE
More TOP STORIES News