Dupage County fentanyl deaths rise, while heroin deaths fall, coroner says

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- New data from the DuPage County Coroner shows that while the number of deaths from heroin alone are falling, the deadly impact of synthetic opioids in communities is rising.In a report released Thursday, the coroner's office said 13 people died from heroin alone in 2019, which is a decrease from previous years.By contrast, 42 people died from a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, and 33 people died from just fentanyl. Both numbers are increases from previous years.Eight people died from opioid-based prescription medications, the coroner's report said.