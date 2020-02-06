Health & Fitness

Dupage County fentanyl deaths rise, while heroin deaths fall, coroner says

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- New data from the DuPage County Coroner shows that while the number of deaths from heroin alone are falling, the deadly impact of synthetic opioids in communities is rising.

In a report released Thursday, the coroner's office said 13 people died from heroin alone in 2019, which is a decrease from previous years.

RELATED: Chicago, 606OD

By contrast, 42 people died from a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, and 33 people died from just fentanyl. Both numbers are increases from previous years.

Eight people died from opioid-based prescription medications, the coroner's report said.

RELATED: Uncontrolled Substances: Arrests try to curb street corner drug sales

RELATED: New Chicago DEA boss targets 'Trafficking Jam' by 2 drug cartels
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdupage countyfentanylheroinopioids
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News