Annual Sustainable Design Challenge in DuPage County

By Michelle Corless
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Students in DuPage County compete in the 16th Annual Sustainable Design Challenge Tuesday.

It's all about challenging students to create designs that are environmentally friendly.

DuPage County and SCARCE host the competition.

"It started with houses and then we had students talk about restaurants and we had some students talk about health clubs," said DuPage County Stormwater Management Committee Chairman Jim Zay.

This year, students are able to present in-person again after two years of virtual competition.
