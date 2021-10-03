DuPage County kennel operator convicted in 2019 fire that killed 29 dogs

WHEATON, Ill. -- The operator of a suburban Chicago kennel where 29 dogs were killed in a 2019 fire has been convicted of charges of animal cruelty and violation of owner's duties.After a five-day bench trial, a DuPage County judge found Garrett Mercado, 32, guilty Friday of three counts of animal cruelty and six counts of violation of owner's duties, the Daily Herald reported.All the charges he was convicted of are misdemeanors. Mercado will be sentenced on Oct. 22."Judge Miller's ruling verifies what we have said all along, that Garrett Mercado completely disregarded the health and safety of numerous dogs in his care," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement following Friday's verdict.Prosecutors said Mercado left the Bully Life Animal Services kennel in DuPage County just outside West Chicago unattended for about five hours on Jan. 14, 2019. During his absence, a fire broke out in the kennel, killing 29 dogs, which were trapped in cages in a small two-story building.Mercado originally faced more than two dozen charges, but prosecutors dropped three counts last Monday, and he was acquitted of six counts Thursday and 10 counts on Friday.The fire at the kennel led Illinois lawmakers to approve new legislation that requires kennels in the state to always be staffed and have sprinklers or alarms that ring at the local firehouse.Gov. JB Pritzker signed that legislation into law in August 2019.