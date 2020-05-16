DuPage River search in Winfield continues after woman with autism, dogs go missing

WINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The search resumed Saturday for an 18-year old woman who was swept away by the currents of a rain swollen DuPage River as she walked her two dogs."We have sonar boats in the river equipped with side sonar and bottom sonar boats that are going up and down the river searching for the missing woman," DuPage County Forest Preserve Spokesperson Tony Martinez said.Authorities say the incident happened around 6 p.m Friday evening as the West Chicago woman, who has autism, walked her two dogs in the Winfield Mounds Forest Preserve.Searchers say when the suburban resident attempted to cross a flooded-out pedestrian bridge in the forest preserve; she was swept away by the river water.Ralph Grieco and his wife Linda say the pedestrian bridges there usually flood after a heavy rain..More than four inches of rain fell at O'hare International Airport Thursday night and into early Friday, leaving parts of the Chicago-area under flood warnings.Neighborhood residents say a witness who saw the woman wading across the walkway through the waist high water tried to save her but couldn't."A guy on his bike had seen her and she was taken away so fast he couldn't help her," Linda said.Emergency crews from more than a dozen communities have joined the search.Rescuers managed to find one of the woman's dogs, a Chihuahua, but were unsuccessful in finding her or her other dog, which is a terrier.Friday's search was called off at 11 p.m., but Saturday over a hundred searchers tried once again to locate the missing woman.Authorities are promising to keep looking as they take the opportunity to remind everyone of how deceptively dangerous flood waters can be."If you see standing water or flood water, do not attempt to go in it because you just don't know what's underneath and the power of that water," Martinez urged.