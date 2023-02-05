Man killed, another injured in wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One man was killed and another was injured in a wrong-way crash on Chicago's South Side early Sunday morning, police said.

The collision happened near Prairie Shores in the 3300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive just before 4:30 a.m., police said. A red sedan was traveling southbound in a northbound lane. It then crashed into a dark-colored SUV, which was traveling northbound.

A 35-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Another man, 38, was transported to the same hospital in stable condition.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.