car crash

4 children, 1 adult seriously hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash near Loop

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- Four children and one adult were seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night on Lake Shore Drive near the Loop.

Three vehicles collided about 9:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near Monroe Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

Four children were transported to Lurie Children's Hospital in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

One adult was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital also in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopcar crashlake shore drivechicago fire department
CAR CRASH
1 killed when Amtrak strikes car in Northbrook
Car stolen in WI hit by train in Zion; manhunt underway: police
Dashcam: Autopilot Tesla hits state trooper's cruiser
Jesslyn Zuniga Houston, TX: Teen found dead after 1st date
TOP STORIES
Push for higher penalties in prosecuting smash-and-grab rings
Hinsdale D86 school board berated at meeting over mask mandate
Wordle habit saves Lincolnwood woman from hostage situation
1 killed when Amtrak strikes car in Northbrook
Chicago, Cook Co. to lift mask restrictions but many will keep them on
Chicago Weather: Snow turning to rain Friday
Police solve 1964 rape, murder of 9-year-old; ID killer
Show More
'Broken heart' cases surge during COVID, especially among women
Charges filed in West Side shootout that Lightfoot, Foxx clashed over
New warning issued about fake important COVID vaccine cards
Attorney for mom charged with child abuse says he had violent past
Dolton food pantry gives clients a grocery store experience
More TOP STORIES News