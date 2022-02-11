car crash

4 children, 2 adult injured in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash near Loop

CHICAGO -- Four children and two adults were injured in a crash Thursday night on Lake Shore Drive near the Loop.

A driver failed to yield while attempting to turn and struck a vehicle on the passenger side about 9:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive near Monroe Street, according to Chicago police.

The striking vehicle had six occupants, two adults and four children, police said.

One of the children was ejected from the car and was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Three other children were transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where they were in good condition, officials said.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, and a woman, 51, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

The driver was issued citations.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
