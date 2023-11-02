DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash victims remembered as 'bright young man' and 'ray of sunshine'

Chicago police said a man and woman were killed in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the South Side Monday night.

CHICAGO -- Jalean Ewing-Gibbs' smile could "light up any room," while Jaida Rosado Colon was described as a "ray of sunshine."

They were two 24-year-old friends from the West Side whose "untimely" deaths have "truly created a huge hole in our hearts," said Ewing-Gibbs' mother, Latasha Gibbs.

Ewing-Gibbs was driving a Nissan Altima with Colon in the front seat and two other friends in the back seats when the driver of a Chevrolet Bolt changed lanes in the 3000-block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive and collided with Ewing-Gibbs' car Monday night, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Ewing-Gibbs' Nissan went off the road and struck a tree in the median then caught fire, police said.

Ewing-Gibbs and Colon were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, officials said.

Their two friends, both 21-year-old women, were taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. Updates on their conditions weren't available Wednesday.

"Jaida was a ray of sunshine who was always looking out for the well-being of everyone," a GoFundMe for funeral costs read. "She kept a positive attitude, loved everyone, and was a go-getter who continuously accumulated new skills, certifications, and accomplishments."

Ewing-Gibbs was a "bright young man" who worked as a barber and volunteered to mentor young kids at the YMCA, his mother said.

SEE ALSO: 2 killed, 4 injured in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash, Chicago police say

"Jalean understood the importance of family and would make a point to visit everyone. He never met a stranger and was always willing to extend a helping hand," his mother told the Sun-Times. "His hugs were heartfelt, warm and strong."

A GoFundMe created to raise funeral expenses has collected more than $7,500 as of midday Wednesday.

"(He) was that guy who was always willing to help," the fundraiser said of Ewing-Gibbs. "He had a smile that would light up any room."

The Chevrolet also veered off the road and crashed into a median. The driver, a 49-year-old man, declined medical attention and was arrested at the scene, according to a police report. No charges had been filed as of Wednesday evening.

Two passengers of the Chevrolet, a 39-year-old woman and a man, 42, were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Unit was investigating the crash.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)