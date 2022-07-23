1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Fullerton exit

CHICAGO -- A man died and another person was critically injured in a one-car accident Friday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago fire officials.
Rescue crews were called about 12:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive for a call of a rollover accident, the Chicago Fire Department said.
The crash was just south of the Fullerton exit in Lincoln Park.
A man in his 60s was transported to Northwestern Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, fire officials said.
A second person in the vehicle, an adult man, was transported to the same hospital in critical condition.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
