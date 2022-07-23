1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Fullerton exit

CHICAGO -- A man died and another person was critically injured in a one-car accident Friday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago fire officials.Rescue crews were called about 12:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive for a call of a rollover accident, the Chicago Fire Department said.The crash was just south of the Fullerton exit in Lincoln Park.A man in his 60s was transported to Northwestern Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, fire officials said.A second person in the vehicle, an adult man, was transported to the same hospital in critical condition.