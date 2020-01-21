VIDEO: Massive dust storm sweeps through drought-stricken Central West New South Wales

Massive dust storms swept through towns and properties in the drought-stricken Central West region of New South Wales on January 19.The Bureau of Meteorology forecasted severe thunderstorms with damaging winds for the Central West region.Chicken farmer Rob Peffer captured the dust storm rolling into Molong, making the town barely visible. "Goodbye, fair world... Looks like an unexpected topsoil donation from further west," Peffer posted to Twitter.Despite some recent rainfall, the Dubbo council area is still under level 4 water restrictions. Residents may only water their lawn on Wednesdays and Sundays for a maximum of 30 minutes a day.New South Wales Department of Primary Industries has also declared the entire region in a state of intense drought.