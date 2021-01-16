Arts & Entertainment

Dustin Diamond, 'Saved by the Bell' star, hospitalized with cancer

By Lisa Respers France, CNN
Dustin Diamond, who played the role of Screech on the popular 1990s high school comedy "Saved by the Bell," is hospitalized with cancer, his manager told CNN Friday.

Diamond's health is "serious" and he is undergoing testing at an undisclosed Florida hospital to determine the type and severity of the cancer, according to his rep.

An actor and stand-up comedian, Diamond is best known for his performance as Samuel "Screech" Powers in the teen series that was recently reimagined by the Peacock streaming service with some of the original stars, though not Diamond.

His 2009 book "Behind the Bell," in which Diamond shared backstage stories about shooting "Saved by the Bell," stirred controversy.

He also faced some legal troubles, serving three months in jail for stabbing a man during a 2014 altercation at a bar in Wisconsin.

The actor has appeared in a number of reality shows over the years including "Celebrity Fit Club," "Celebrity Boxing 2," and "Celebrity Championship Wrestling." In 2018 he appeared as his "Saved by the Bell" character in the series "Zack Morris Is Trash."

MORE: Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter talk about 'Mixed-ish'
EMBED More News Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter about "Mixed-ish."


The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityactorcancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. Chicago firefighter wrongly accused of attacking Capitol cop
UK COVID variant found in Chicago
Chicago carjackers shoot at CTA worker while stealing car, police say
Freight train strikes semi in Plainfield
IL gears up for next phase of COVID vaccine plan
New Chicago speed camera enforcement takes effect Friday
Chicago startups becoming more diverse, new data shows
Show More
West Side CPS parents and educators asking to be included in district decisions
Lotto Fever: Mega Millions ticket worth $1M purchased at Chicago 7-Eleven
What to do if you're approached by a carjacker
Lake County restaurants reopen indoor dining, defying state COVID-19 orders
Evanston's Village Farmstand connects food producers with consumers
More TOP STORIES News