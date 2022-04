Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by car in Florida

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this weekend when he was hit by a car, his agent Cedric Saunders told ESPN's Adam Schefter . Haskins was 24 years old.Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers. He was killed Saturday morning when he got hit by a vehicle.After a standout junior season at Ohio State, Haskins was selected 15th overall by the Washington Commanders in the 2019 draft.Haskins spent two turbulent seasons with Washington before signing in Pittsburgh before last season.