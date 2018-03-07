'I'm inspired by all of you': Basketball star Dwyane Wade visits students at Stoneman Douglas High School

EMBED </>More Videos

"As someone out here in the public eye, I'm proud to say I'm from this state," Dwyane Wade said to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Julien DeCoste/Instagram | JPelose22/Twitter)

Inspired by the student activism following the Valentine's Day school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that took 17 the lives of students and teachers, basketball star Dwyane Wade visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to show his appreciation.


"I just wanted to come and say I'm inspired by all of you," Wade told a crowd of students. "As someone out here in the public eye, I'm proud to say I'm from this state."

Wade, who plays for the local Miami Heat, dedicated the rest of his season to one of the shooting victims, Joaquin Oliver. According to his family, Oliver was excited that Wade rejoined the team just days before he was killed. Oliver was buried in a Wade jersey on Feb 17.


Wade said he had conversations with students about their activism, and he looked forward to "being more involved in the change that they WILL create."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
NBAschool shootingparkland school shootingbuzzworthy
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News