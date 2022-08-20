E. coli outbreak: Wendy's romaine lettuce possible source of 37 cases reported in 4 states, CDC says

An E. coli outbreak is now being reported in four states, following a CDC update that reported a total of 37 cases.

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- An E. coli outbreak has spread to two additional states since first being reported on Wednesday.

The CDC said eight additional people have been added to the list of cases being investigated. The newest cases were found in Indiana and Pennsylvania.

Thirty-seven people have reportedly been infected by this strand of E. coli, which has been detected in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania, the CDC said. No deaths have been reported.

Health officials have not confirmed a specific food that has caused the outbreak, but in a CDC interview process, 22 of the 26 cases interview said they had recently eaten at Wendy's restaurants before getting sick.

Wendy's told the CDC it is taking precautions and removing the romaine lettuce it uses on sandwiches from restaurants in the region, the CDC said.

The CDC said there is no evidence that romaine lettuce sold in grocery stores, served in other restaurants or in people's homes is linked to this outbreak.

The CDC is not advising that people avoid eating at Wendy's restaurants or that people stop eating romaine lettuce.

Investigators are working to confirm that the romaine lettuce is the source of the outbreak and whether it was sold or served at other businesses.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any severe E. coli symptoms.