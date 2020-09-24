vote 2020

Illinois early voting begins in some counties Thursday

By
Early voting starts Thursday in Illinois, but not in all counties.

Residents looking to vote in-person can do that at the DuPage County Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and officials are encouraging people to cast their ballots before Election Day.

DuPage has hired a professional cleaning service to clean the booths and facilities and personal protection supplies including hand sanitiizer is available for voters and workers.

In-person voting is also open Thursday in Kane, Will, McHenry and Lake counties as well.

In addition to opening early polling sites, election officials will begin mailing out over one million mail-in ballots that have been requested so far.

Many state officials are encouraging people to use vote by mail or early voting because of the pandemic.

In Chicago, early voting kicks off October 1 at the city's Loop Supersite on Clark and Lake. The other wards open up on October 14.

There will also be drop boxes available at every early voting site to submit signed and sealed ballots.

Cook County residents will have to wait until October 7 to vote early, where it will be open at all suburban cook county courthouses, then expanded on October 19.
