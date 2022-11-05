Voters energized, turning out for early voting in last weekend before Election Day

Officials say Chicago and suburban Cook County is on pace to match or exceed 2018 numbers, with early voting surpassing vote-by-mail.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early voting just wrapped up for the day and despite these windy conditions, a South Side voting site was packed all day.

According to the Chicago Board of Elections, turnout is looking good so far this election.

Right now, officials said we're on pace to match or exceed 2018 numbers with early voting surpassing vote-by-mail.

ILLINOIS GENERAL ELECTION | Meet the candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, Congress

Both options are driving up numbers in the suburbs.

Over 100,000 voters have already cast their ballots in DuPage County, where there are several competitive races.

This election seems to be energizing voters.

While early voting has been popular this year and voting options have expanded, officials expect Election Day to attract even more voters.

2022 ELECTION | Voter Information in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin

"I just don't like the lines waiting for the last minute. I'm not a procrastinator and I think this election is very, very important," said early voter Elois Sharp.

"Even my father, I feel like, I've never heard my father really talk about voting before. But he texted all of us saying, 'Make sure you're going to go vote,'" said fellow voter Kristen Lyons.

Early voting locations will open again Sunday at 10 a.m. and stay open until 4 p.m. in Chicago and suburban Cook County. However, other counties have varying hours.

WATCH | Election day tips