earth day

Earth Day activities for kids: Watch these nature documentaries on Disney+

You might not be able to get out and about as much as you normally would this April, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate Earth Month!

For the month of April, Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series and films from National Geographic and Disneynature -- perfect for parents looking to organize Earth Day activities for kids!

Here's a look at what's offered:

Disneynature
  • "African Cats"
  • "Chimpanzee"
  • "Bears"
  • "Born in China"
  • "Crimson Wing"
  • "Monkey Kingdom"
  • "Wings of Life"


National Geographic

  • "America's National Parks"
  • "Wild Yellowstone"
  • "The Flood"
  • "JANE"
  • "Before the Flood"
  • "Planet of the Birds"
  • "Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures"
  • "Kingdom of the White Wolf"
  • "Tree Climbing Lions"
  • "Hostile Planet"
  • "Wild Russia"
  • "One Strange Rock"
  • "Giants of the Deep Blue"
  • "Kingdom of the Blue Whale"
  • "Great Migrations"
  • "Earth Live"
  • "Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise"
  • "Into the Grand Canyon"


In addition to the curated collections, Disney+ released two new documentary films at the beginning of the month, "Elephant" and "Dolphin Reef," and added "Penguins," which had its theatrical debut last year. "Elephant" is narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, while Natalie Portman narrated "Dolphin Reef."

Check out those films and series and more at DisneyPlus.com.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.
