earthquake

5.1 earthquake in North Carolina reportedly felt hundreds of miles away

SPARTA, N.C. -- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook much of North Carolina early Sunday, rattling homes, buildings and residents.

The quake happened near Sparta, adjacent to the Virginia state line, around 8 a.m. ET, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Reports collected by the USGS claimed the quake was felt in parts of Virginia, Tennessee and South Carolina.



The largest earthquake in the area (magnitude 5.1) occurred in 1916. Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

