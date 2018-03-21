East Aurora elementary school teacher charged with child sex abuse

EMBED </>More Videos

Kane County prosecutors have charged an East Aurora School District 131 teacher with sexual abuse and assault of two children under the age of 13. (WLS)

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
Kane County prosecutors have charged an East Aurora School District 131 teacher with sexual abuse and assault of two children under the age of 13.

Prosecutors charged Juan C. Avendano, 62, with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and one count of indecent solicitation of a child, all felonies.

Prosecutors said that between April 2014 and March 2018, Avendano had sexual contact with two victims under the age of 13 years old.

"It's sad you have to teach your little kids to let mommy or daddy know if somebody touched you," said Annetta Brown, parent.

School district officials said Avendano had been working as a kindergarten teacher at Bardwell Elementary School. Officials said they were notified by police of an investigation into a report of inappropriate behavior that allegedly occurred between Avendano and a student. Police are also investigating allegations involving another young child.

"I want to cry. No kid should suffer through that," said Mikaela Carsten, who was enrolling her daughter at Bardwell Elementary.

Avendano was arrested Monday by the U.S. Marshal Service and appeared in bond court Tuesday. Bail was set at $250,000. He is next due in court on April 5.

He remained in custody at the Kane County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

The district said Avendano was placed on administrative leave on March 8, and that they are cooperating with the State's Attorney's Office and Department of Child and Family Services as needed.

"Our top priority is the safety and emotional well-being of our students. District 131 has worked very hard to establish a culture of trust within our school communities. Anything that threatens to erode student safety or our culture of trust is something we take very, very seriously," the school district said in a statement.

If Avedano is able to post bond he's under court order not to have any contact with anyone under the age of 17.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child sex assaultsex abuseteacherAurora
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News