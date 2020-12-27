Traffic

$100M, 1.7 mile-long East Chicago bridge replacement opens more than a decade later

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. -- A new 1.7 mile-long bridge for a main traffic route in northwestern Indiana has opened more than a decade after the previous bridge was ordered closed because of severe deterioration.

Traffic began traveling the new Cline Avenue Bridge in East Chicago after a Wednesday ceremony. The new bridge cost private operator United Bridge Partners more than $100 million to build and rises 100 feet above the Indiana Harbor and Ship Canal as a link to casinos and steel mills along Lake Michigan.

RELATED: Cline Avenue bridge to close permanently

East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland called the bridge opening a "great occasion" that was 11 years in the making since state officials shut down old bridge in December 2009 after an inspection showed it had become dangerously weak, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

United Bridge Partners is waiving tolls on the new bridge through January. The two-lane bridge is expected to carry 10,000 vehicles daily.

RELATED: Engineers behind collapsed Fla. bridge involved in East Chicago project

The old bridge was only open for 23 years before extensive corrosion prompted its closure. Demolition began in 2012 and replacement plans stalled until state officials reached a deal with the private developer that began construction in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficeast chicagoindianabridge
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Don Carter shooting: Suspect in custody after 6 shot, 3 killed at Rockford bowling alley
Unemployment benefits expire for millions as shutdown looms
Boy, 16, charged in fatal Bridgeport carjacking: CPD
Road near Nashville closed over suspicious truck
IL reports 3,767 cases, 104 COVID-19 deaths
Bears beat Jaguars 41-17
Boone County K-9 killed in line of duty after multi-vehicle crash on I-90
Show More
Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81
23 shot, 6 killed in Chicago so far over holiday weekend
Chicago Weather: Clouds increase, light snow and rain Sunday
West Side store employee fatally shoots would-be robber: CPD
Experience convinced Midwest of COVID-19 dangers: experts
More TOP STORIES News