police shooting

2 shot, officer injured in East Chicago police shooting

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 shot, East Chicago officer injured during traffic stop

EAST CHIACGO, Ind. (WLS) -- East Chicago, Ind., police said that two people were injured in a police shooting Wednesday morning, while an officer was injured by a car.

Around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Indianapolis Blvd. and Chicago Ave., investigators said a police officer was attempting to stop a gold Chevy Impala after the license plate reader in his squad car showed a fake plate. A backup squad car also responded to the scene. One of the officers in that backup car attempted to get out of his car, and the Impala rammed the squad car, pinning the officer's leg,


Police said the driver then tried again to get away, continuing to accelerate. Another officer opened fire. The female passenger and male driver were injured.

While a weapon was recovered from their vehicle, it was not immediately clear if either of them ever fired upon police. That is part of the ongoing investigation now being handled by the Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff's Department.


The officer whose leg was pinned only sustained minor injuries and was briefly hospitalized but has since been released. The passenger and driver of the Impala remain hospitalized and charges against them are pending.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east chicagopolice officer injuredpolice shootingtraffic stop
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE SHOOTING
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
CPD shooting: No one hurt after officer shoots at person firing gun
'Hero' Kenosha K9 shot in face by Chicago murder suspect welcomed home
Kenosha police dog a 'hero' for taking bullet from murder suspect
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News