East Chicago shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in NW Indiana

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- A man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Northwest Indiana Monday night.

Police said they responded to the 4800-block of Alexander Avenue in East Chicago after their shotspotter technology indicated 30 shots had been fired in the area.

When they arrived they found two people, a man and a woman, with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Both were transferred to a local hospital where the man later died, police said. They also said a third victim was driven to St. Catherine Hospital by a family member.

The two surviving victims are said to be in serious but stable condition, according to officials.

The shooting is under investigation.
