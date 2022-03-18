Careers

East Dundee Police Chief James Kruger named 'Chief of the Year'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
DUNDEE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police has named James Kruger its Chief of the Year.

Kruger is currently the police chief in East Dundee. He previously served 10 years as chief of police in Oak Brook, where he dealt with the December mall shooting.

The association said Kruger is a mentor, is respected, and has been a leader on diversity issues.
