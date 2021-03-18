Suspected DUI driver with boy, 6, in car crashes into ambulance in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A suspected drunk driver was arrested Wednesday for allegedly rear-ending an ambulance while a 6-year-old boy rode in his vehicle in East Garfield Park on the West Side.The man drove his Toyota Camry into the back of the ambulance about 7:50 p.m. while the ambulance was stopped in the 700-block of North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police said.Neither the man nor the two Chicago Fire Department paramedics in the ambulance were injured, police said.Police sources said there was a 6-year-old boy in the backseat of the Camry. The boy was not injured but taken to St. Mary's Hospital as a precaution.The crash appears to be alcohol-related, police said, and the man was taken into custody at the 12th District police station.Charges are pending.