dui crash

Suspected DUI driver with boy, 6, in car crashes into ambulance in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A suspected drunk driver was arrested Wednesday for allegedly rear-ending an ambulance while a 6-year-old boy rode in his vehicle in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man drove his Toyota Camry into the back of the ambulance about 7:50 p.m. while the ambulance was stopped in the 700-block of North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police said.

Neither the man nor the two Chicago Fire Department paramedics in the ambulance were injured, police said.

RELATED: Video shows high-speed, hit-and-run crash that left Riverdale police officer hospitalized

Police sources said there was a 6-year-old boy in the backseat of the Camry. The boy was not injured but taken to St. Mary's Hospital as a precaution.

The crash appears to be alcohol-related, police said, and the man was taken into custody at the 12th District police station.

Charges are pending.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoeast garfield parkcar crashduidui crashambulancecrash
DUI CRASH
Woman shot among 4 injured in fiery crash with street sweeper
Family mourns loss of girl, 12, killed in Garfield Ridge head-on crash
Eisenhower crash leaves 2 Cook County sheriff's officers hurt
Man killed in I-57 crash in Oak Forest ID'd; 1 charged with DUI
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois to expand COVID vaccine eligibility to all 16+ in April, sources say
3 children rescued from Washington Park apartment fire; no adults home: CFD
Accenture Midwest is hiring 150 moms in Chicago
Sheridan couple allegedly killed by ex-son-in-law ID'd
NJ school district pays $325K in Trump yearbook censorship
Georgia sheriff's spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt
$30M Chicago esports stadium being considered for Near South Side
Show More
Aurora holding mass vaccination event at former Carson Pirie Scott store
Video shows high-speed crash that left Riverdale officer hospitalized
CPD officer charged in off-duty Albany Park shooting
Stimulus update: IRS sent about 90M payments as of Wednesday
1st ever Navy Pier hotel opens Thursday
More TOP STORIES News