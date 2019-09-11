CHICAGO -- Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing for more than two weeks from East Garfield Park on the West Side.
Shania Little, 13, was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 2900 block of West Walnut Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.
Shania is described as a 5-foot-6, 110-pound girl with brown eyes, black hair and a dark brown complexion, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
East Garfield Park girl missing for more than weeks
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More