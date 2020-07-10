Man killed in East Garfield Park hit-and-run, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.The 45-year-old was walking north about 2:55 a.m. on South Sacramento Boulevard when he was hit by an eastbound SUV on West Congress Parkway, according to Chicago police. The driver did not stop and the SUV has not been located.The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.No one is in custody as Area Four detectives and the CPD Major Accidents unit investigate.