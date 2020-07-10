Man killed in East Garfield Park hit-and-run, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 45-year-old was walking north about 2:55 a.m. on South Sacramento Boulevard when he was hit by an eastbound SUV on West Congress Parkway, according to Chicago police. The driver did not stop and the SUV has not been located.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives and the CPD Major Accidents unit investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoeast garfield parkhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashpedestrian injuredman killedhit and run accidentcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago bars, restaurants that serve alcohol get midnight curfew
Woman killed, man hurt in Roseland shooting
CPD to use Summer Mobile Patrol for community policing
Award-winning chef feeds hospital workers, helps local farmers
Search for Naya Rivera turns to recovery effort at SoCal lake
2 wounded in River North shootout
Vanessa Guillen's family speaks out about soldier's murder
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, muggy, still warm Friday
IHSA revises Phase 4 guidelines for high school sports
Man charged with murder for fatal shooting during riots, looting in May
Man shot while driving crashes on Dan Ryan Expressway: CPD
IL National Guard winds down service at COVID-19 testing sites
More TOP STORIES News