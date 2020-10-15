East Garfield hit-and-run kills 54-year-old man, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday in East Garfield Park, police said.About 7:50 p.m., the man, 54, was walking west in the 2600 block of West Van Buren Street when a vehicle hit him from behind and sped away, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details on his death.The Chicago police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.