East Garfield Park homeowner shoots intruder in backyard, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An intruder was shot in the backyard of a home in the East Garfield Park neighborhood by the homeowner Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.Police said a 49-year-old man intruded into the backyard of the home at about 4:59 a.m. in the 2900-block of West Walnut Street. The intruder was then shot in the upper thigh by a 54-year-old man who owns the home, police said.The intruder was transported to Mt. Sinai Medical Center in good condition, police said. The homeowner is a licensed conceal carry holder, police said.Area Central detectives are investigating.