shooting

Southern Illinois shooting leaves 7 wounded; 3 suspects caught

EMBED <>More Videos

7 wounded in southern Illinois shooting; suspects caught

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. -- Three people suspected in a shooting that wounded seven people in southern Illinois were arrested early Friday, hours after a wild incident that included a getaway car crashing into a commuter train, police said.

The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon in East St. Louis, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. No details were released about the condition of the seven victims, which included a child, or a possible motive.

Stephen Pierce said he was waiting for a bus with his wife and two children when he heard "boom, boom, boom." He said his wife was wounded in the arm.

"Our backs were turned and the next thing you know they just started shooting and it came at the back of my head and I didn't know what to do but to get up and run," Pierce told KMOV-TV.

After the shooting, a vehicle collided with a MetroLink train, and the people in the car fled, Illinois State Police said. Video at the scene showed the car on tracks. KMOV said some train passengers were treated for injuries.

Finally, at 2:30 a.m. Friday, three suspects were arrested in the basement of a partially demolished building in East St. Louis. Further information wasn't immediately available, police said.

Pierce was emotional as he described what happened.

"I hope you go to jail for the rest of your life. You can't be shooting people up like that, man, get out of here," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoismass shootingshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Court mulls if $20M bail is too high in Yale student killing case
Chicago police search for suspects in 3 River North armed robberies
SC lawyer whose son and wife were killed has law license suspended
Boy, 4, killed in Woodlawn shooting was visiting from AL
TOP STORIES
Sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Chicago aldermen want vaccines mandate for public indoor spaces
Mail carrier safety concerns prompts changes, possibly delivery delays
Woman, 72, carjacked at gunpoint in Logan Square
2 middle schoolers allegedly plotted mass school shooting
DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats sue over price caps
'Abandoned chompers': ISP seek owner after unusual find at state fair
Show More
Friend says family's 'world is shattered' after girl dies on ride
Fund to provide $500 to eligible CPS families
New Val and Ryan show, 'Windy City Weekend,' to debut Friday
Chicago area ceremonies to mark 9/11 attacks
Chicago Weather: Great day Friday
More TOP STORIES News