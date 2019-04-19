East-West University student charged in stabbing of classmate

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An East-West University student has been charged with stabbing a fellow classmate in the South Loop Tuesday.Police said 42-year-old Dejuan Doby pulled out a folding knife in a fourth-floor classroom in the 800-block of South Michigan Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police said Doby stabbed a 20-year-old student in the back.The injured student was transported to the hospital in stable condition, the university said.Doby has been charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm, attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.