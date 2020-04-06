Coronavirus

Easter Bunny is an essential worker, New Zealand prime minister jokes

Good news for kids who are looking forward to getting their Easter baskets: As the world hunkers down to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Easter Bunny is considered an essential worker, at least in New Zealand.

Jacinda Ardern, the country's prime minister, was asked a lighthearted question during a press conference Monday about "younger viewers who are quite concerned...about the Easter Bunny" as the April 12 holiday approaches.

"You will be pleased to know that we consider both the tooth fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers, but as you can imagine at this time they are going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well as their own bunnies," she said, smiling.

Ardern continued: "I say to the children of New Zealand, if the Easter Bunny doesn't make it to your household, we have to understand that it's a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere."

She went on to suggest that families in the country set out Easter decorations to help brighten the mood for those who the Easter Bunny can't visit.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronavirusu.s. & worldeaster
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
Show More
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News